An 18-year-old girl was burnt to death alive in Unnao area of Uttar Pradesh. The girl had left for a market nearby her village on a bicycle when she was caught by some unidentified miscreants and was burnt to death. The body was recovered from a field outside the deceased's village and the investigation is underway to determine any sexual offences in the incident.

In a heart-wrenching incident reported from Unnao area of Uttar Pradesh, a girl was burnt to death alive by unidentified miscreants on an open road on Thursday night. The incident has sent shockwaves across the area. This comes days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had claimed that UP is currently one of the safest states for women. In an interview to a leading news channel the CM had said, he can assure that the criminals fear the law in his state. But countering his frail claims, this burning incident has left the public fearful.

The deceased had left home on a bicycle to go to a nearby market and was caught by the miscreants in the middle of a lone road where she was burnt alive. The incident created ruckus in the area and the police were informed immediately. The body has been sent to post-mortem by the police and an investigation has been launched in the case. The incident happened in Bara Sagwar district of Unnao area. As per reports, the girl was on her way to the market on a bicycle when the miscreants threw petrol on her and burnt her.

The accused soon fled the spot, upon hearing the victim’s help calls, the local people came to her rescue but she succumbed to her injuries on the spot. The incident has created a panic around the area.

Girl burnt to death by unidentified miscreants on a road in Unnao's Bara Sagwar. She was going to a nearby market on her bicycle which was recovered from the spot. Body sent for postmortem pic.twitter.com/l5x5KMryc2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 22, 2018

The 18-year-old’s body was recovered from a field outside her village, with her body all burnt. Her cycle was lying next to the body and an empty can with a bundle of matchsticks was also found lying near the body. It appears that the girl was burnt alive said the police. The girl’s family was informed about the incident, they rushed to the spot and identified the body, confirmed the police.

“She had left home to buy vegetables around 4.30 pm. Soon after, her burnt body was recovered in the village. The news of her death spread in the village and her family rushed to the spot. They identified her cycle and slippers,” said a senior police officer. The body will be sent to a post-mortem to determine any sexual assault angle in the death. The police so far have no information about the attackers but have assured strict action. The girl’s dupatta, slippers and bicycle were recovered by the police and the investigations are on, confirmed the police.

