After posting a poem on Facebook about the taboos attached to menstruation, an 18-year-old Kerala student filed a police complaint of cyberbullying by Right-wing groups due to the post. “The abusers have alleged that her poem on menstruation Goddess is hurting their religious sentiments”, Navami Ramachandran from Mallappaly in Pathanamthitta district said. An activist of the Student Federation of India, the teenager posted the poem to extend support to another youngster who had also faced a similar threat for speaking out on menstruation on social media.

As per reports, an unidentified group of people have threatened her school-going sister after the teenager Navami’s post on social media. In another post, she alleged that some bike-borne people covering their faces with masks, threatened Lakshmi, her younger sister. Talking about the incident Navami alleged, “There is no doubt that the RSS was behind the act.” The natural process of menstruation is considered taboo in India as the notion of impurity is attached to the natural female body process of menstruation.

In India, even mere mention of the topic has been a taboo in the past and even to this date the cultural and social influences appears to be a hurdle for the advancement of knowledge of the subject. Many girls and women are subject to restriction in their daily lives simply because they are menstruating. Not entering the puja room is one of the major restrictions among girls and some do not enter the kitchen during menstruation. Cultural norms and religious taboos on menstruation are often compounded by traditional association with evil spirits, shame and embarrassment surrounding sexual reproduction.

In present scenario there are many campaigns going on in the country about the taboo of menstruation recently a movie by R.Balki about this low talked about issue starring Akshay kumar inspired by the The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad a short story from Twinkle khanna’s book which is inspired from the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham a Tamil based social activist who revolutionised the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low cost sanitary napkins. Pad Man was envisioned to be an awareness film without focusing on commercial aspect and eradicate the wrong notion in masses about the sanitary pads, both women and men about menstrual hygiene and to stop labelling it as stigma or taboo in society.

