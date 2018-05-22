An 18-year-old Ahmednagar-based boy was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon by 3 men for removing one of his college friends from a WhatsApp group in Mumbai. The incident occurred in at a mess on the Ahmednagar-Manmad road. After Bhor lodged a complaint against the assailant, an offence under section of 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act was registered.

An 18-year-old boy who hails from Ahmednagar was stabbedwith a sharp weapon by 3 men in Mumbai for removing one of his college friends from a WhatsApp group, reported PTI on Tuesday, May 22. Chaitanya Shivaji Bhor, a student of the agriculture college at Ahmednagar, had created a WhatsApp group, which had college students as members. He recently removed a student named, Sachin Gadakh from the group as the latter had left the college. Infuriated over the removal from the group, Sachin’s friend Amol Gadakh and two others went to the eatery where Bhor had his meals and attacked him.

The incident occurred in at a mess on the Ahmednagar-Manmad road. Amol attcked Bhor with a sharp weapon on his mouth, stomach and back. Bhor, who suffered from serious injuries in the attack, was taken to a nearby hospital and was later shifted to Pune, said the police.

After Bhor lodged a complaint against the assailant, an offence under section of 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act was registered against the Sachin Gadakh, Amol Gadakh and two others said the Senior Police Inspector of MIDC police station in Ahmednagar, Vinod Chavan.

