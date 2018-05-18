An investigation has been started against master conman Amit Bhardwaj for duping two businessman of Rs 4.4 crore and Rs 3 crore, and several others, on the pretext of selling them Bitcoin mining set-ups. The lured investors were promised as much as 150% return. Reportedly, Bhardwaj was arrested by Pune Police from IGI airport in April. He is estimated to have duped over 8,000 people of around Rs 2,000 crore.

Reports suggest that Bhardwaj came under police radar after the Cyber Cell busted a cryptocurrency gang run by two men, Kamal Singh and Vijay Kumar, who had also duped around 2,500 people. If one looks closely, such fraudulent cases, are surging in India.

In a complaint, one of the victim who runs an export company at Barakhamba road said that Bhardwaj introduced himself as a trader who dealt in gold, diamonds and Bitcoin with expertise in getting good returns on investments. The victim then introduced his father and brother to him. “To win my confidence, Bhardwaj introduced me to one Rajesh, who he claimed had collaborated with him to acquire a gold mine in Guinea, Latin America. He also showed some papers in this regard. After a few meetings, he offered to transfer shares held by them in the mine,” the victim said.

Not only that, Bhardwaj also produced a fake share-purchase agreement. When the victim showed interest, the accused gave him a better offer.

The victim was also made to speak to several clients, who supposedly got substantial returns. Later the police found that these people were also the members of Bhardwaj gang. When the victim got suspicious, the accused began avoiding his calls and meeting him. The victim then approached the police.

According to a report, the police have filed a case against Bhardwaj and will seek Bhardwaj’s custody for arresting him in cases pertaining to Delhi. The accused ran companies and websites in the name of Variable PTE limited, GB Miners and gainbitcoin.com. Also, his family members and he were directors in firms like Bitex Services, Coinbank,Paybits, Mcap labs and Redox Infotech, which dealt in Bitcoin mining and trading.

