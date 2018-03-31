The Andhra Pradesh police have arrested 2 former students and alleged Maoists for allegedly conspiring to kill University of Hyderabad (UoH) Vice-Chancellor Podile Apparao. Police foiled both of them when they were on their way to execute their plan. Police have booked both of them under the IPC 120B and have been sent to judicial custody. Both Ankala Prudhviraj and Chandan Kumar Misra were inspired by the Maoist ideology.

2 former students have been arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police for allegedly conspiring to kill University of Hyderabad (UoH) Vice-Chancellor Podile Apparao. The police officials said that they got the instructions from top Communist Party of India (Maoist) leaders Haribhushan alias Yapa Narayana, who is the Telangana State Committee Secretary, and Chandranna, a Central Committee Member. Police nabbed both of them when they were on their way to execute their plan. Both of them have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 120B. Following the incident, they have been sent to judicial remand.

The police foiled a plot by both accused identified as 27-year-old Ankala Prudhviraj, who belongs to Andhra Pradesh and 28-year-old Chandan Kumar Misra, a native of West Bengal. As per preliminary investigation of police, Prudhviraj was inspired by the Maoist ideology an decided to join the extreme left organisation and he was a member of the Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV). In this context, 5 years back, he had also met a Maoist leader and travelled with him across Telangana for two months. He took Chandranna’s wife along with him for treatment to Khammam, but was arrested by the police and sent to Central Jail in Warangal.

ALSO READ: SpiceJet refutes cabin crew claims of strip-search at Chennai airport, says it’s global practice

After he was granted bail by the court, he decided to join the Maoist party again. The other accused, Chandan was also fond of reading Maoist ideology and had worked as a member of two student groups. Both the accused met with each other in 2016 and decided to join the banned outfit. The police report says that they showed their interest to join the Maoist party to top leader of extreme left organisation through the channel of a TTV activist. In this context, the duo finally met Haribhusan in the forest between Cherala and Venkatapuram, where the leader instructed both of them to follow Maoist principles and teachings.

The press release issued by the police after duo arrest said, ” During this, they discussed the suicide of Rohith Vemula in UoH and the repercussions of that incident. As VC Apparao was antagonised, the duo claimed that many students would join the party if he was killed, following which Haribhushan said that a plan would be hatched at the appropriate time.”

ALSO READ: J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti insists dialogue only solution, urges Modi to hold talks with Pakistan

ALSO READ: Man beaten to death for raping 8-year-old in Ghaziabad

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App