In tragic incident being reported from Nitish Kumar-led Bihar, two journalists were crushed to death in Bhojpur area by a speeding SUV on the night of March 25. The car was allegedly being driven by a village council head. The incident took place in Bhojpur district which is almost 80 km from the capital, Patna. The deceased were later identified as Navin Nishchal and Vijay Singh. Nishchal had also worked for a known local daily, Dainik Bhaskar. Reports suggest that the two were on their way to Arrah when the car hit them.

The car was allegedly being driven by Mohammad Harsu with his son in the car. After the incident took place, Harsu along with his son ran away from the car as the locals tried to surround them. Mohammad Harsu is said to have several criminal cases registered against him. Meanwhile, the family of the deceased have alleged that it was the part well-planned conspiracy and Harsu had killed the two journalists. The incident took place at Arrah-Sasaram highway. Sources claim that earlier Husru was also caught in an argument with the journalist. Commenting on the matter, investigating police offer, Sanjay Kumar, Sadar SDPO said, “We have been told that there was an argument between the two parties post which this incident took place. The investigation will be done to bring out the truth.”

Two bike-borne journalists died following a collision with a car in Arrah; locals set the car on fire #Bihar — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2018

Reacting to the reports, the son of one of the journalists said that his father had gone to have paan and got into argument with someone. While returning, he was hit by a Scorpio being driven by Harsu. “There were 2 bikes behind it. He fled from spot on one of the bikes. It’s a conspiracy,” Nikhil said. After the incident took place, the irked locals staged a protest and blocked the roads. Meanwhile, in order to contain the situation, SP Avkash Kumar has order strict vigil of forces in the affected areas. Locals state that Harsu’s family was also caught in an altercation with the journalist on March 25. As per a report by India Today, the car was allegedly set on fire by Harsu in order to remove any form of evidence. The matter has been registered and investigations are underway. No arrests have been made in the case so far but the police have detained some 7 people in the case.

