Two local Shiv Sena leaders were shot dead by two motorcycle-borne attackers on Saturday evening in Ahmednagar’s Kedgaon area, police said. According to the police officials, the shooting occurred at around 5:15pm in the Shahunagar area. The incident has led to tension in the district as all the commercial established downed shutters. The incident led to tension in the district.

Two local Shiv Sena leaders were shot dead by two motorcycle-borne attackers on Saturday evening in Ahmednagar’s Kedgaon area, police said. The incident took place hours after the result of a civic bypoll in the area was announced. According to the police officials, the shooting occurred at around 5:15pm in the Shahunagar area. The incident has led to tension in the district as all the commercial established downed shutters. The reports of accidental cases of stone-pelting were also surfaced from the area of Kedgaon, the official added. The bodies were lying on the streets for a few hours as the passerby were scared to come forward and report the crime.

Reports said that Sanjay Kotkar (35) and Vasant Anand Thube (40) were killed by two men on a motorcycle. The leaders were shot from point-blank range and were later attacked with a sharp weapon. As per authorities, a political rivalry is suspected behind the murder. The incident was related to the grand support that Sena received for Ward 32 (Kedgaon) of the Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation, a local Shiv Sena leader said. The results of the bypoll were announced on Saturday by State Election Commission officials.

ALSO READ: Case registered against Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani for asking protesters to cause bedlam at Modi rally

“Leaders of some other parties have planned these murders due to the widespread support the Sena received in the Kedgaon bypoll,” Dilip Satpute, the party’s Ahmednagar unit chief told PTI. The police have started an investigation into the matter. The police said that the CCTV of the area is being scoured in the process of identifying the shooters. After the news of attack caught the heat, angry Sena leaders gathered and vandalised some police vans and private transport.

ALSO READ: SAVED! Ahmedabad-Puri Express travels 10 km from station without engine, no casualties

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App