A 20-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh attempted suicide after a video of her father bending down with a water bottle on his back went viral. The video was shot by BJP leader who humiliated the man and later shared the videos on Whatsapp. After watching the videos in her college, the girl decided to take this extreme step.

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh attempted suicide after a video of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader humiliating her father went viral on Saturday. As per reports in a leading daily, the BJP leader had allegedly forced the man to bend down with a bottle of water on his back. The BJP leader who is head of the BJP minority cell in Jabalpur shot at least three videos that were later shared on Whatsapp. After the suicide attempt, the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital.

In the video clip, BJP leader Mohammed Shafique aka Heera can be seen harassing the victim. He is also threatening him for speaking against him following a financial dispute. According to her mother, the girl came to know about the incident when she watched the video in her college. After coming back from the college, she consumed a poisonous substance. She also added that the video was released few hours after her husband was kept confined near Raddi Chowki area on Monday.

The family has sought strict action against these men and want the police to arrest them as soon as possible. Congress chief spokesperson KK Mishra has demanded a probe against the BJP leader. He called the entire incident a political chaos because of which a daughter has committed suicide. On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s (BJYM) vice president and BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari while noticing the incident promised to investigate and take necessary action against the leader in the video. He also said that there is no place for such a worker in BJP. As per reports, a complaint was received from Midas Hospital that a girl had consumed poison by the investigation officer. The girl is not in the condition talk thus, the police are waiting for the evidence to take the necessary action against the BJP leader.

