The infamous 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots came to light again on Thursday again, as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has reportedly started the process on the withdrawal of 131 cases of 2013 communal riots in UP's Muzaffarnagar and Shamli. On February 23, the district magistrates of Muzaffarnagar and Shamli received a letter from the UP’s Law Department, asking details about the 131 cases.

More than 62 people died in the Hindu-Muslim clashes which occurred in September 2017 in Muzaffarnagar town and later diffused across Shamli

Earlier in February this year, a delegation of Khap leaders from Muzaffarnagar and Shamli, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sanjiv Balyan urged the UP CM Yogi Adityanath to withdraw 402 fake cases of arson lodged against Hindus in connection with the deadly infamous Muzaffarnagar riots. BJP MP Sanjeev Baliyan, State Sugarcane minister Suresh Rana, controversial BJP MLA from Sardhana Sangeet Som are among accused in the riots. Congress leader Kapil Sibal was quick to hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, he wrote on Twitter, “State to protect murderers not victims of violence. That is the message in Yogi’s decision to withdraw 131 riot cases. Wither rule of law?”

On February 23, the district magistrates of Muzaffarnagar and Shamli received a letter from the UP’s Law Department, asking details about the 131 cases. Besides notifying the letter, the UP government also attached 8 pages referring to each FIR. Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath government had withdrawn 20,000 cases against politicians, including cases against himself and union minister of State Shiv Pratap Shukla.

