The incident took place after the upper caste had reserved the Dalit boy from riding the horse and had even threatened him along with his family. Taking the cognizance of the complaints the police arrested three accused in the matter after the family had reportedly refused to cremate Pradip's body until the accused were arrested. Father of the victim said that Pradip had gone to fields and had promised to have dinner together when they return.

In another incident that highlights the problems surrounding the prevailing caste system in India, a 21-year-old Dalit boy was hacked to death March 29 by a group of upper caste men for owning, riding a horse in Gujarat. The deceased, identified as Pradeep Rathod was a native of Bhavnagar district in the state. Following continuous requests, his father had bought him a horse worth Rs 30000 some two months back. The incident took place after the upper caste had reserved the Dalit boy from riding the horse and had even threatened him along with his family.

Commenting on the killing of his son, Pradip’s father said that following continuous threats his son intended to sell the horse but was convinced of not doing so. On Thursday while the victim was returning home from fields, a group of men attacked and killed him for riding the horse. Taking the cognizance of the complaints the police arrested three accused in the matter after the family had reportedly refused to cremate Pradip’s body until the accused were arrested. The accused are said to be the native of Timbi village.

Father of the victim said that Pradip had gone to fields and had promised to have dinner together when they return. The father said, “When he did not return till late, we got worried and started looking for him. We found him lying dead on the road leading to our farm. The horse was also lying dead at a little distance.” The father also said that the accused had stated that Dalits should not ride the horse as no Dalits in Timbi and surrounding villages own a horse. Reports suggest that the deceased was helping his father at fields while studying.

ALSO READ: Mother and father burn 24-year-daughter alive in Unnao for being in love, arrested for honour killing

It has been found that there are about 40 Dalit families in Timbi village which has a population of around 5000 people.

ALSO READ: Fraudulent healer in Rajasthan burns 1-month-old with acid in name of treatment, arrested by police

ALSO READ: Locals blame ‘chowmein chutney’ for mysterious death of more than 100 monkeys in UP’s Amroha

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App