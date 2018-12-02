Man arrested for stealing a mobile phone from his wedding procession: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday morning, November 27, arrested a 22-year-old man for reportedly stealing a mobile phone from his own wedding procession. The incident came to light when a woman in her complaint said two bike-borne a day earlier snatched her mobile at Amar Mahal junction, Chembur.

Man arrested for stealing a mobile phone from his wedding procession: A 22-year-old was held by Mumbai police on Tuesday, November 27, for reportedly stealing a mobile phone from his own wedding procession. The accused was identified as Ajay Sunil Dhote who was spotted at the Bandra court after getting hitched. The incident took place on Tuesday morning at Amar Mahal junction, Chembur.

A report by Mirror Now said Dhote was arrested along with his companion Altaf Mirza under various sections of the Indian Penal Code-392 (Punishment for robbery) 34 (crime committed by various persons). The complaint was registered by a woman, who claimed that her mobile phone was snatched away by two bike-borne men a day earlier.

In the complaint, she further added that the incident happened when she was walking on the Amar Mahal junction road while the duo came on a motorbike and grabbed her phone, which was for Rs 10,000.

Following the woman’s complaint, the police crosschecked the CCTV footages of the area and found Dhote’s bike number.

Meanwhile, During the probe of the robbery case, the cops had identified the accused and decided to visit his residence in Shivaji Nagar. The police later found that the accused was in his house at his wedding ceremony.

The accused were then arrested by the police from groom’s residence and brought to Tilak Nagar police station in the robbery case.

According to Satyavan Bile, police sub-inspector (PSI), both of them were involved in a similar case, which was registered by the police officials in the past and the cops are further investigating if they there is any other case against the duo.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More