Man stabbed to death in South Delhi: A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death inside Nukkadwala restaurant in Saket on Thursday, November 29. he was rushed to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital in Malviya Nagar, where he was declared dead by the doctors, the city police.

Man stabbed to death in South Delhi: A 23-year-old man identified as Hemant was stabbed to death in South Delhi on Thursday, November 29, inside a restaurant, media reports said. He was stabbed in the chest inside a Nukkadwala restaurant located, Saket around 6 PM. Following the incident, he was rushed to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital in Malviya Nagar, where he was declared dead by the doctors, the city police. As per the primary investigations, he was killed along with his 3 companions, who also worked at the restaurant.

Following the murder, crime and forensic teams were called to examine on the spot, police also questioned the victim’s friends and family. Though Hemant’s father told ANI that he suspects someone from his workplace is behind the murder, the identity of the assailant/assailants and reason behind the extreme step remains uncertain. The police are not disclosing anything, however, the family feels that there is someone from the restaurant who killed Hemant, the victim’s father added.

Meanwhile, Hemant’s brother Jugnu reportedly said that since it is a well-off area, there are many CCTV camera inside and outside the eatery, therefore, it should not be difficult to find out the attackers.

Earlier in the week, another 23-year-old man was stabbed to death by a group of people in north Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh.

More to follow

