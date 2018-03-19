Shahnaz Khan, a 24-year-old medical student belongs to Kama Panchayat of Bharatpur district, Rajasthan. Shahnaz Khan is pursuing her MBBS from Teerthanker Mahaveer Medical College and Research Center in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. A resident of Garhazan village, Shahnaaz is the most educated woman in the village's history.

Following the legacy of youngest and educated sarpanch commenced by Chhavi Rajawat, another woman from Rajasthan named Shahnaz Khan has become the youngest sarpanch of her village. The 24-year-old medical student belongs to Kama Panchayat of Bharatpur district, Rajasthan. Shahnaz Khan is pursuing her MBBS from Teerthanker Mahaveer Medical College and Research Center in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. A resident of Garhazan village, Shahnaaz is the most educated woman in the village’s history. After taking an oath as sarpanch, Shahnaaz said that she wants the people in the area to learn from her own example that what education can do for a woman.

Shahnaz also aspires to join politics in future and is quite confident that she can juggle with her studies and grass-root level politics. She will soon start her internship at Civil Hospital in Gurugram and will later appear for an entrance examination for a postgraduate course in medicine. As per reports, Shahnaz was elected as sarpanch after her grandfather Hanif Khan’s election in 2015 was declared null and void by a court in October last year. The Rajasthan government has made Class 10 mandatory qualification for sarpanch candidates. Hanif Khan had reportedly forged his educational qualification document.

I am happy that I have got the opportunity to serve my people. My priorities will be the education of girls and sanitation. I want to set an example for girls on how education can help in so many ways: Shanaz Khan, youngest & first MBBS Sarpanch in Bharatpur district, #Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/YAGzu5Juyf — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the literacy rate in Bharatpur district is 70.1%, which is higher than the state average 66.1%, but less than the national average 74.04%. The difference in the level of education of boys and girls in the district is 29.9%. “I am happy that I have got the opportunity to serve my people. My priorities will be the education of girls and sanitation. I want to set an example for girls on how education can help in so many ways,” said Shahnaz after winning the elections.

