In a horrifying incident reported from Haryana, a 28-year-old woman died on Wednesday after her hair got stuck in the rear wheel of a go-kart and her scalp was ripped off. The incident happened at an amusement park adjacent to Yadavindra Gardens in Haryana’s Pinjore. Puneet Kaur, a resident of Rampura Phul in Bathinda had gone to the park with her husband Amardeep Singh, their two-year-old son and other family members.

The family had gone on an outing on Valentine’s Day. When the incident happened, Puneet and her husband were riding a go-kart. The family had booked four go-karts. While concluding the first lap of the track, Puneet’s hair, tied in a bun, suddenly came off and her hair got tangled in the wheel. She was immediately rushed to a Civil Hospital, Sector 6, in Panchkula where she was declared brought dead.

Amardeep Singh, an agriculturist said he and his wife were enjoying the ride and suddenly his wife’s hair got loose. He said he raised an alarm and the kart stopped but it was too late as his wife’s scalp was peeled off. He further said he does not know the quality of the rubber band and the helmet given to his wife when they began riding the go-kart.

Police said they got a call at around 5.30 pm from the Panchkula hospital. “The family members are yet to record their statements. It will be followed by investigations,” a police official told Hindustan Times. The postmortem will be conducted on Thursday, he added. Shocked by the incident, Yadavindra Gardens manager Neeraj Gupta said that all safety measures were followed before using the go-kart. It was an accident, he added.