The protest occurred outside Puducherry assembly as 3 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) newly nominated members of legislative assembly (MLA) were allegedly stopped after the orders from the speaker on Monday. Speaker V Vaithilingam has already declared that there will be no change in his decision of not recognizing the nomination of 3 BJP MLAs.

On Monday, a big drama and protest occurred outside Puducherry assembly as 3 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) newly nominated Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) were allegedly stopped after the orders from the speaker of the house to enter Puducherry assembly. Newly nominated 3 BJP MLA’s V Saminathan, KG Shankar and S Selvaganapathy started protesting outside the Puducherry assembly and created a ruckus as they were stopped to enter the house. After the incidence, a huge drama occurred as hundreds of supporters and BJP MLA’s started raising slogans against the v Narayanasamy government. BJP leaders have taken a defiant stand on the issue and warned the government of consequences if their MLAs were denied admission into the house.

Putting allegations on the speaker of the house BJP MLA S Selvaganapathy said, “Now the judgment has come. It’s clearly stated that the nomination is as per the constitution. So now we are eligible to enter the assembly. The speaker is a seasoned politician, he knows the judgment but he is acting on his own.” Yesterday after HC’s order, speaker of the Puducherryy assembly V Vaithilingam has declared that there will be no change in his decision of not recognizing the nomination of 3 BJP MLA’s. He also declared that the Madras high court upheld the nomination of 3 BJP leaders as MLA by LG Kiran Bedi.

Now the judgement has come. It's clearly stated that the nomination is as per the constitution. So now we are eligible to enter the assembly. The speaker is a seasoned politician, he knows the judgement but he is acting on his own: S Selvaganapathy, nominated BJP MLA pic.twitter.com/pYlTPDS0FJ — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2018

Three nominated BJP MLAs V Saminathan, KG Shankar and S Selvaganapathy protest outside Puducherry Legislative Assembly after they were allegedly stopped by the speaker from entering the assembly. pic.twitter.com/tUJ51M3MIt — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2018

“I am carefully scrutinising the order of the Hon’ble high court with legal experts and will give my decision shortly. Until then there will be no change in my earlier decision dated November 12, 2017, in this matter,” said Vaithilingam. In a letter to BJP MLA’s speaker wrote, “I should be given an opportunity of ‘Being Heard.’ I was neither heard nor made a party in writ petitions. Principles of natural justice haven’t been followed. I am scrutinizing High Court’s order and will give my decision shortly.”

