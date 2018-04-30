A Poonch girl has filed a complaint with the police against 3 CRPF personnel for raping her and filming the ordeal. Narrating the incident, the victim said that she was visiting her relative's place when she lost her way and intercepted by 3 CRPF personnel. The jawans in order to help her took her inside the army camp and one of them raped her.

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans have been accused by a woman from Poonch that they confined her and one of them late raped her. The woman has already filed a complaint in the police station following which the three CRPF personnel have been suspended and an FIR is also registered against them on April 29. Speaking on the incident, victim’s father said that the CRPF men filmed rape incident and also threatened them with dire consequences if they reported the matter to police. Narrating the ordeal, the victim said all this happened inside the army camp on March 10. The matter was reported to Domana police station.

While the investigation in the case is underway, a CRPF spokesperson said that the accused personnel have been suspended. He further added that the CRPF was fully cooperating with the investigation team. “On March 10 at around 2200 hours, a girl along with two CRPF personnel was found inside Group Centre, CRPF, Bantalab Campus which prima facie seemed to be a case of security breach. Accordingly, the matter was informed to local police who also examined the woman and CRPF personnel as molestation was alleged,” CRPF spokesperson added.

