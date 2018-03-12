The police said that it is pertinent to mention that among the slain militants, one was involved in a recent attack on a police guard post at Soura in which one police constable was killed. Hence, the authorities have ordered the closure of all schools and colleges for Monday in Srinagar fearing that protests might break out in the city. Also, restrictions have been imposed in old Srinagar city and high-speed internet is down as well.

At least 3 terrorists were gunned down in a fierce gunfight that broke out on Monday morning between the militants and Jammu and Kashmir security forces in Hakura region of Anantnag district. A cache of ammunition including guns, hand grenades and bullets was recovered from the encounter site. Post the engagement, J&K authorities have ordered a closure of all the schools and colleges in Srinagar fearing protests after one of the slain militants belonged to Soura area in Srinagar.

According to reports, there was no collateral damage to the Indian forces during the encounter while it was also reported that two of the 3 militants who were killed belonged to Kashmir only. Eesa Fazli hailed from Srinagar while Syed Owais was from Kokernag. The identity of the third terrorist is being ascertained by the authorities. After the gunfight, a large stockpile of arms and ammunition, which included AK 47 rifles, pistols, hand grenades, bullets, etc were recovered from the spot.

#JammuAndKashmir: Visuals from Anantnag's Hakura where three terrorists were killed in a brief encounter with security forces this morning. (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/GfuFWdxORQ — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2018

“Pursuing credible leads on the presence of militants, security forces started search operation in the Hakoora area of Anantnag district in the wee hours of Monday morning. While the searches were going on, hiding militants fired upon the search party. The fire was retaliated by the security forces ensuing an encounter,” said a police statement.

#UPDATE: Visuals from Anantnag's Hakura where three terrorists were killed in a brief encounter with security forces this morning. pic.twitter.com/QsopMQq8pz — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2018

