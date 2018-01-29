The CCTV footage showed that the 32-year-old Chaitanya Vuyuru was trying to take a selfie or he was talking to someone over the phone while sitting on the railing of the flyover that is used for dropping passengers at the domestic and international departure terminals. Police say they don't know the reason why he had come to the airport as he was not having any bag or air ticket with him.

In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old techie, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada, died on Monday morning after falling off a flyover at Chennai airport. The incident happened at around 6.30 am. The deceased, identified as Chaitanya Vuyuru, was working with an IT company in Bengaluru. According to eyewitnesses, the man had been sitting on the railing of the flyover and suddenly fell off from there.

The CCTV footage showed that Chaitanya was either on a phone call or he was trying to take a selfie while sitting on the railing of the flyover that is used for dropping passengers at the domestic and international departure terminals. He suffered multiple injuries on his skull after a fall from the 10-foot high flyover and succumbed to his injuries. According to police, the Andhra techie was not carrying any bag or an air ticket. But he had an Apple iPhone that was damaged in the incident.

He was not carrying any bag with him and did not have a ticket on him. “He may have an e-ticket in his mobile,” an unidentified police official told The Times of India. “But his iPhone was damaged in the incident. Another phone that he was carrying also malfunctioned after the fall.” Police recovered an identity card from Chaitanya and informed his parents about the tragedy. A case was later registered by the airport police under section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).