A massive search operation is underway to trace a 35-year-old anthropologist, Atreyee Majumdar, who has been missing for nearly a week from Bengaluru, Karnataka. The woman went missing a day after she returned from Canada. Her family and friends are using social media to locate her and are also distributing pamphlets. Meanwhile, the police investigation is also underway in the case.

A massive search operation to locate a 35-year-old anthropologist, Atreyee Majumdar, who has been missing for nearly a week from Bengaluru, Karnataka. Atreyee Majumdar had recently returned from Canada when she was picked up by her parents from the airport. Majumdar is a PhD student and has been missing since April 4. According to reports, after she was picked up her parents when she returned from Canada, she took a nap in her room till 9PM and after that went out with her handbag. But never returned.

According to police statements, Atreyee Majumdar was spotted in the two hotels security footage. The footage was of the Novotel and the Marriot at Bellandur. Reports say that she was only carrying her handbag, cash but was not having her phone. The missing woman is pursuing post-doctoral research in Toronto and has also pursued education from the National Law School in Bengaluru. Reports say that a day before she had landed in India, she did not respond calls of her parents. She arrived in New Delhi and got a call from her father who then asked her to fly to Bengaluru.

In order to trace her, Majumdar’s parents, friends are also using social media to locate her. Also, her family and friends are also distributing pamphlets. While a police search is also underway to locate her. In case, if someone gets any clue or information on Atreyee Majumdar, please contact 9845261515 or 9448290990.

