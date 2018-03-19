In a shocking incident, a five-year-old girl was raped by a 35-year-old man, who lured her away for ice-cream. the incident took place in Mumbai's Bhandup and the accused by arrested from his residence in Thane. the accused is charged under Sections 363, 366 and 376 of IPC and also under stringent POCSO Act. As per police official, the accused is remanded to police custody.

On Sunday, the Kapurbawdi police arrested a man for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl and then dumping her at a concealed place in Maharashtra’s Thane. The accused has been identified as Suman Nandkumar Jha, 35, who used to work nearby girls’ residence in Bhandup. After being alerted by a local resident who found the girl lying on the side of the road, police came into action and rescued her from Brahmand area on Saturday evening. The police have arrested Jha from his resident in Thane on Sunday. The police registered a case against Jha and charged him under Sections 363, 366 and 376 of IPC and also under stringent POCSO Act. As per police official, the accused is remanded to police custody.

According to the girl, the accused lured her by saying that he will give her ice-cream. Then, he took her to Azaad Nagar in Thane, where he committed the heinous crime. As per police officials, the girl also took them to the location where she was raped. According to DCP Sunil Lokhande, the accused took her behind a factory where there was an outgrowth of shrubs and trees. After confirming the place was secluded enough, he raped the girl under a green cover until she lost her senses. After raping her, he threw her in Brahmand. It was a call made by the local resident, which alerted the police about the incident. After getting back to her senses, the five-year-old girl cited the entire incident to the police officials.

The girls also gave police a fair description of the man and told her address. The police then reunited her with parents and started their probe. On Sunday afternoon, police finally arrested Jha and will present him court on Monday. After the interrogation, the accused has confessed his crime. There is a suspicion that he had earlier raped other girls too. The Police has also shared his picture with other police stations too.

