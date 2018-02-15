At least 4 people were killed and 15 are suspected to be feared trapped under the debris after an under construction building collapsed in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The rescue operation is still underway and efforts are being made to save maximum lives. Speaking on the incident, Bengaluru Development Minister said that all aspects will be investigated and action will be taken against those responsible for this tragedy.

In a frightening incident surfaced from Karnataka, an under-construction building collapsed on Kasuvanahalli’s Sarjapur road during the evening hours on February 15. As per reports, at least 3 people were killed and 15 are still suspected to be feared trapped under the debris of the building which collapsed. The rescue operation to evacuate workers who are feared trapped under the mound of the rubble of the collapsed building is still underway. Until now, around 6 workers have been rescued. The under-construction building was reported to have 5 storeys.

“According to initial reports, four people have died after the building collapsed. Rescue operations are underway,” Bengaluru Mayor Sampath Raj was quoted saying by a leading daily. The police officials and the personnel from the State Disaster Relief Force are at the accident site to rescue those trapped. As per the Bengaluru Mayor, permission for the 3- storey building had been granted. The building was under construction from last 6 years. The construction had been stopped for the last 2 years for unknown reasons. “The building was getting constructed violating the permission granted,” an official said.

We are concentrating on the rescue operation. All aspects will be investigated and action will be taken against those responsible: Bengaluru Development Minister KJ George on building collapse incident #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/uawnmT8TzR — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018

#Karnataka: Building on Kasuvanahalli's Sarjapur road collapses. People suspected to be trapped. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/AsRGA9YC9e — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018

Not a first time when an under construction has collapsed killing people and injuring many. Last year, a 117-year old, 5-storey building collapsed in Mumbai. The incident took lives of 32 people and 14 were left injured. In another incident from Bengaluru, at least 7 people were killed when a two-storey building collapsed in the congested bylanes of Ejipura. 7 people were left injured following that incident. Among those lost their lives in that incident, there was also a pregnant woman who became the bait of mishappening.