The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained. Those working at the time of the blast mostly included daily labourers and contract workers. Tuesday being a holiday, no regular workers of the shipyard were present. “The explosion happened at the ship’s dry dock. Smoke is being cited as the main reason for the deaths. Details of those injured are awaited,” City Police Commissioner said. The two killed in the accident have been identified as Kevin and Ramshad. Union Minister of Shipping and Water Resources Nitin Gadkari has directed MD Cochin Shipyard to provide all medical support to victims and initiate an inquiry into the incident.

#UPDATE Five dead, three injured after explosion due to fire on-board a ship, that was in dry docks. Fire under control after Naval fire tenders were pressed into service. — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2018

