In Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district, a 4-month-old baby girl was admitted to the hospital after she was branded with an iron rod in order to cure her severe cough and cold, a police official said. After her health started deteriorating, the baby hailing from the Rama Kheda village of Bhilwara was rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. As per police, the matter came to light on Monday when the doctors were informed about the girl being branded a couple of days before bringing her to the hospital.

She is undergoing treatment in the ICU ward, in-charge paediatrics at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, Dr OP Agal said. The girl who was branded multiple times in her stomach is suffering from pneumonia and congenital heart disease and in under treatment now, the doctor added. SHO Karoi police station Sunil Chaudhary said, a case has been registered under various IPC sections against unidentified accused on the complaint lodged by the Child Welfare Committee and further investigation is on. According to the police, branding cases are common in the Bhilwara district.

This is not only the case, earlier a 10-month-old lost her life to the branding of an iron rod by her grandfather in order to cure her severe cough and cold. Last year, a 10-year-old girl was branded with a hot rod in Keonjhar’s Reba village under Bansapala block by her family members in order to cure her stomach ailments.

