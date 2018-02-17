The officials and the two middlemen joined hands in an effort to make money. However, their plan was foiled after the chief development officer (CDO) asked officials to go through the sale documents before releasing the payment of over Rs 2 crore. Satyendra Singh, chief development officer of Bareilly said when the inquiry was carried out, it was found that records were fudged. He also said the district manager of the local cooperative federation has been suspended.

Four government officials have been charged with misappropriating funds and fudging the records in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the officials working with UP Cooperative Federation along with some agents bought tons of lentils from the local mandi at a price lower than the minimum support price (MSP), thus manipulating the records. The officials and the two middlemen joined hands in an effort to make money. However, their plan was foiled after the chief development officer (CDO) asked officials to go through the sale documents before releasing the payment of over Rs 2 crore, according to a report in NDTV.

Satyendra Singh, chief development officer of Bareilly said when the inquiry was carried out, it was found that records were fudged. He also said the district manager of the local cooperative federation has been suspended. “When we carried out an inquiry, we found that none of these farmers existed. We have suspended the district manager of the local cooperative federation and will take necessary action against everybody involved in the fraud,” Satyendra Singh, chief development officer of Bareilly was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The UP Cooperative Federation was supposed to buy lentils from the farmers at MSP. But the officials directly went to the mandi along with the two middlemen and bought about 12,000 quintals of urad dal at Rs 3,600 per quintal. The MSP for the urad dal was fixed at Rs 5,400 per quintal by the state government. The officials put 527 names of fake people and sent the bill for approval. They entered fake farmers list, fake bank account numbers. After the incident was reported, an FIR was registered against the four officials and the two agents.