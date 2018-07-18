A 20-year-old husband has accused his 40-year-old wife of cutting his ears and torturing him in Kolkata. According to the victim, his wife had been torturing him for two years. The husband said that had he not escaped, his wife and her sisters would have killed him. The matter is under police investigation while the wife is absconding.

A 40-year-old woman has been absconding after being accused by her 20-year-old husband for cutting off his ears at gunpoint. The incident took place in Narkeldanga on Tuesday. According to the husband, his wife did this act along with her sisters. The 20-year-old victim’s family rushed him to the hospital after knowing that his wife had done this harm to him. According to the victim, his wife and her sisters had initially thought that he was dead, but he somehow managed to escape and save his life.

Seeking police help in the case, victim’s family reported the matter to the cops and surrounded the police station forcing and accused them of not filing the FIR. Reports say that the 20-year-old husband was duped by one of his friend in the marriage which took place 2 years ago.

The victim and his family have accused his 40-year-old wife of torturing him regularly. Seeking to escape from the marriage, the victim on many occasions had tried to runway but was brought back by his wife’s goons. Speaking about one particular situation, the victim said that he one had escaped to Mullickpur and was brought back and later beaten up by his wife and her sisters.

Also Read: JeM terrorists taking deep sea diving training to target Indian Navy assets, say reports

Further mentioning about the ear cutting incident, the victim said that his wife had cut his ears and if he was trying to resist than they were threatening him to kill. Victim’s family said that in order to end this torture, they sold out their house, gave money to the woman thinking that after this she would not torture. However, this didn’t happen. The woman took the money and still kep torturing his 20-year-old husband.

Also Read: Kiren Rijiju on Swami Agnivesh attack: No official reports on assault allegedly by BJP Yuva Morcha

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App

Read More