In a frightening incident, at least five college students died and another 26 suffered severe injuries when a truck they were travelling in turned upside down in the early morning on Monday. The incident took place near Nagaon village on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway when the horrendous incident took place. The students were from Walchand College in Sangli and were returning to their college for the celebration of the birth anniversary of legendary Maratha warrior king. As per police officials, the students were returning from Sangli when the truck turned upside down and took the lives of five students. After the incident, the injured students were rushed to the nearby hospital.

According to reports, a group of 40 students were on their way to Sangali from the Panhala Fort. They were travelling on the outskirts of Kohalapur when the accident occurred on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway. Around 4:30 am, as the student’s truck was approaching its destination, a motorcyclist reportedly came suddenly from the opposite direction on the highway. To avoid the collision, the truck driver braked sharply causing the vehicle overturn. The students were returning with a ‘Shiv Jyot’ or Shiv Flame to mark the 388th birthday anniversary of the legendary Maratha warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, being celebrated on Monday.

The dead have been identified as Sushant Patil (22), Ketan Khochke (21), Arun Bonde(22), Pravin Trilotkar(23) and Sumit Kulkarni (23). After the incident, a rescue operation was launched by police personnel to shift the injured to the nearby CPR Hospital. After the accident, the road remained blocked for some hours. After it was cleared, the road movement resumed. According to the state highway safety patrol (HSP) officials, as many as 1.02 lakh people were killed in the road accidents in Maharashtra between 2009 and 2016.