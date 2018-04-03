During investigations, it was found that the family members living in Jharkhand were killed after they had refused to marry off their minor daughter with a married man. Reports suggest that the killings took place some 20 days back on March 14. The police have nabbed one accused in the matter and suspect that the others might have left the state. The matter was escalated after the father had denied the marriage citing the man was already married to another woman.

On April 3, five decomposed bodies of a family were recovered from a forest situated in Jharkhand. The bodies were located after a person found some foul smell coming from the area. During primary investigations, it was found that the family members were killed after they had refused to marry off their minor daughter with married man. Reports suggest that the killings took place some 20 days back on March 14. The five deceased members were later identified as Ram Singh Sirka, his wife Panu Kui, daughter Rambha (17) and sons Kande (12) and Sonya (8).

Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that a complaint has been registered in the regard. The officer also said that by now nine people have been named in the complaint. As per reports, four out nine named in the complaint belongs to an influential family. The police have nabbed one accused in the matter and suspect that the others might have left the state. The decomposed body of the man was found about 3 km from his house from a forest. The incident took place at Tulasai village under Gua police station area of Jharkhand.

Later after the police began investigations in the case, they found other four bodies of the family members from another forest some 5 kms away. Reports suggested that one of the 9 accused wanted to marry one of the minor deceased. The matter was escalated after the father had denied the marriage citing the man was already married to another woman. Irked by the refusal, the accused killed all the family members using iron rods and sharp weapons and were later disposed at nearby forests. Later, when the man returned home, the accused killed him and disposed his body at another forest.

