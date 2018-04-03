A 5-year-old boy died in a tragic incident in Pune on Tuesday when he locked himself in an abandon car. The boy died after a struggle of 5 long hours due to suffocation and heat. The 5-year-old was identified as Karan Pandey. Police believe that the 5-year-old accidentally got trapped in the vehicle. The local police has registered the case and the probe is underway.

A 5-year-old boy died in a tragic incident in Pune on Tuesday when he locked himself in an abandoned car. The boy died after a struggle of 5 long hours due to suffocation and heat. As per reports, the boy was playing inside the car when he accidentally locked himself and was not able to get out. The boy died due to suffocation and heat occurred inside the car. The deceased body has burn marks on the neck, face and head, said police. The 5-year-old was identified as Karan Pandey.

“The car accidentally got locked and the boy could not get out. He remained trapped inside for nearly six hours before his body was found,” said Investigation officer Pratima Navale. “5-years-old dies allegedly due to suffocation after getting locked in a car for about 5 hours in Pune. The incident happened when the boy while playing, accidentally locked the door from inside.” quotes ANI. the local police has registered the case and the probe is underway.

The 5-year-old had gone out to play in the neighborhood along with a couple of friends around noon from the same vicinity. Unable to bear the heat, he took refuge inside the left-away vehicle which was parked in an open area. Police believe the 5-year-old accidentally got trapped in the vehicle. His family and the police searched for hours before they found Karan limp inside the hot car. His skin was burnt from the metal parts. It is not known who owns the car or left it parked there for weeks.

