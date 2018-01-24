A survey conducted by the NGO Child Rights and You has revealed that schools of Maharashtra are in poor state. The survey shows that 57% schools across the state don't have a full-time headmaster. The survey also found that in the majority of schools teachers and students were engaged in toilet cleaning. The survey was conducted in 122 schools of 8 districts across the state and nearly 11,000 students were questioned in the survey to know the quality structure of the schools in Maharashtra.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis is in Davos, Switzerland to attend 48th World Economic Forum. CM Fadnavis is dreaming Maharashtra to be a trillion dollar economy in next 10 years, but along with GDP numbers, the CM should also be concerned about school education in Maharashtra. Recently, a survey conducted by the Child Rights and You, a non-governmental organisation has revealed that school education in Maharashtra is in poor state. The survey said schools in Maharashtra state lack basic infrastructure facilities and the adequate number of teachers. Ironically, the survey comes at a time when the state government is planning to close 1300 public school citing the low enrollment of children in school.

The survey was conducted in 122 schools of 8 districts, which are Pune, Ahmednagar, Gadchiroli Parbhani, Aurangabad, Latur, Beed and Mumbai. Around 11000 students were questioned in the survey. The survey shows 57% schools does not have a full time headmaster. Rather than teaching students, teachers were engaged in cleaning toilets of the 69% schools. Also, more than 50% schools lack water filtration system and 13% schools did not have proper infrastructure. “Education Minister Vinod Tawde had promised that he would ensure compliance of these 10 indicators, but that hasn’t happened. Hence, the quality of schools has not improved. Now the government plans to shut down some schools citing quality. It is a cycle,” said BP Suryavanshi, a member of Bal Hakk Abhiyan.

Bal Hakk Abhiyan was also associated with the survey to check the progress amid public schools have made adhered with the Right to Education (RTE) Act. The survey covered 10 indicators which are school buildings, availability of teaching staff, training of teachers, availability of library, the status of toilet facilities, availability of drinking water, availability of separate kitchen shed, availability of playground, any instance of admission denied to student and functioning of school management committee. A CRY official said, ” Similar surveys should be conducted by the government for the improvement of the quality of our schools”.