Six persons were arrested in connection to disrupting a namaaz last Friday, April 20 opposite Saraswati Kunj around 3 pm, in Gurgaon. Latest reports say that a video was released on the social media which shows the accused persons shouting, sloganeering and telling the group of people to go away from that place to their own villages to offer namaaz.

Moreover, the incident was captured in a video and is being circulated on the social media platform, where it is seen that some men are shouting ”Jai Sri Ram” and ”Radhe Radhe”. They are also heard saying “Masjid kis liye banaya hai” (What are Masjid’s made for?). According to the video, the accused persons also asked to those offering namaaz to chant “Jai Sri Ram.” Towards the end of the 1 minute and 23 seconds-long video, the group of people was asked to go and offer namaaz in their own villages.

Meanwhile, the SHO of Sector 53 police station, Arvind Dahiya said that they had come across videos of the incident last week and has registered a case against the six persons after receiving a complaint from a person Hazid Shahzad Khan yesterday. The officer further said that they have been booked under IPC sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 296 (disturbing religious assembly), and 506 (criminal intimidation). He said that further probe into the matter is being instigated to nab the other culprits involved in the incident.

