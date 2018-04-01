As clashes broke out between protesting farmers and police personnel in Gujarat's Bhavnagar, about 60 farmers were arrested and 10 injured. The farmers were protesting against the possession of their land by state-owned Gujarat Power Corporation Ltd for the coal plant in Bhavnagar district. To handle the situation, police deployed 700 security personnel and fired 40 tear gas shells. The farmers alleged that police manhandled the protestors, including women and children.

Gujarat’s Bhavnagar police on Sunday detained about 60 protesting farmers against the possession of their land by state-owned Gujarat Power Corporation Ltd. Due to the protest, the clashes broke out between police personnel and farmers. To handle the situation, police fired 40 tear gas shells, which injured 10 protestors. The local police have deployed 700 police personnel at the protest area. The government company taking over the farmers land at a village in the Bhavnagar district for a proposed brown coal plant. Talking about the matter, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) said, “700 police personnel deployed, 40 tear gas shells were fired.We’ll talk with the farmers.”

The locals have alleged that local police manhandled the protestors, including women and children. Around 20 years ago, the state-owned company had proposed the acquisition of over 3,000 acres of land from about 1,200 farmers in a Bhavnagar village. Till now, the company had not moved to build the plant in the area. The land is currently cultivated by the farmers and they recently took to opposing the company’s bid to take possession of the charge. Anguished over the treatment by police, a local farmer leader and member of Gujarat Khedut Samaj, Narendrasinh Gohil said, “As we carried out a peaceful protest march against the company’s move to take possession of our land, a large number of policemen were deployed to prevent us. The farmers and their families, including women and children, came out in thousands to protest this (taking over possession of land).”

The is not the first time that farmers have come on roads in protest of possession. The company have demanded the state-owned company to start new proceedings to acquire the contentious land as per the Land Acquisition Act-2013. Representing farmers, lawyer Anand Yagnik said, “The high court has completed the hearing but not passed the order, as the Supreme Court recently asked courts not to pass an order until inconsistent judgements in the matter are settled by its constitutional bench.”

