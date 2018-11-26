60-year-old Dalit flogged to death in Uttar Pradesh: Sitaram, 60-year-old Dalit was beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur village on Sunday, November 26, by locals of the area after his daughter-in-law threw garbage on a road near one of the assailant's house.

The incident took place when the victim's daughter-in-law threw garbage at the accused's residence, which led to a scuffle, during which the assailants attacked the victim and his kin

60-year-old Dalit flogged to death in Uttar Pradesh: A 60-year-old Dalit man identified as Sitaram was flogged to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur village on Sunday, November 26, by locals of the area after his daughter-in-law threw garbage on a road near one of the assailant’s house. A report by Times Of India said that instead of nabbing the three accused-Ankit Yadav, Birbal Yadav and Vishwanath Yadav, the state police registered an FIR under various sections of India Penal Code-304 (culpable homicide) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and also under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The incident took place when the victim’s daughter-in-law threw garbage at the accused’s residence, which led to a scuffle, during which the assailants attacked the victim and his kin. While his kind reportedly fled from the spot, Sitaram was flogged by sticks by the three men due to which the old man collapsed on the spot. Following the incident, Sitaram was rushed to the near hospital, where he was declared dead, as reported by TOI.

While the senior state police officials said that according to the autopsy report, the victim died due to a heart attack, Sitaram’s kin said that it was due to excessive thrashing, who said he passed away on the spot after he was beaten by 3 attackers in Chamar Kalan village of Madnapur block.

According to the additional superintendent of police, there was a minor scuffle between the two groups, in which an elderly was hurt.

He perhaps died due to shock, said the superintendent. An FIR has been lodged against the perpetrators for culpable homicide as elderly’s injuries were small and not intended to kill him, he added.

