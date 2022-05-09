The raids are taking place at facilities associated to drug trafficking suspects and hawala operators, according to an official.

Since Monday morning, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been raiding 20 places in Mumbai and the surrounding areas in connection with a case filed against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates.

Officials claimed the raids were taking place in Bandra, Santacruz, Goregaon, Malad, Borivali Nagpada, Grant Road, Parel, and Mahim at several locations linked to narcotics trafficking suspects and hawala operators. People who are involved in hawala operations had their homes and offices searched.