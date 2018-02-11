Four female bikers from Telangana have left for a trip to seven countries from Hyderabad. The women will be starting from Hyderabad, across India, crossing over to Myanmar & riding through 7 countries. The bikers will cover a distance of almost 17,000 km and are expected to complete their adventurous ride in 50 days.

With an aim to introduce Telangana to its neighbours, four women bikers have started their expedition to seven countries from Hyderabad. The women bikers are expected to complete the adventurous ride in about 50 days and their exciting journey will cover a distance of almost 17,000 km. The four-woman expedition led by Jai Bharathi was flagged off from the Secretariat in Hyderabad on Sunday morning. The tourism department of Telangana will provide all the necessary things required during the ride. The three other women who are accompanying Jai in the expedition are Priya, Shanti and Shilpa. All of them are expected to be joined by 50 other women along the route.

“These 4 girls will travel to 7 countries, covering a distance of about 17,000 km. Telangana Tourism is providing them all the things they need for the expedition,” said Azmeera Chandulal, Telangana Tourism Minister. The bikers will be showcasing the rich culture, tourist destinations and heritage of the state of Telangana during their bike expedition. Piya Bahadur, one of the bikers said, “We’ll be starting from Hyderabad, across India, crossing over to Myanmar & riding through 7 countries. Bigger agenda is to introduce Telangana to not only India but also neighbouring countries. Foreign Ministry is aware of our plan. We have all valid permits & visas.”

