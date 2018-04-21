Parents of a 7-year-old girl have alleged that their daughter was sexaully assaulted in her school last week. The incident took place in Chhattisgarh Raipur district and a police complaint has been lodged by the girl's parents. The girl while speaking about the incident to her parents said that she could not inform about this to the teacher as she was not present. Meanwhile, the police is monitoring the CCTV footage in the matter.

The parents of the 7-year-old girl have reported the matter to the police and an initial investigation has been lodged in the case | Image for pictorial representation

In another incident of crime against women, a case has surfaced from Chhattisgarh Raipur district where parents of a school-girl have alleged that she was sexually assaulted in her school last week. The parents of the 7-year-old girl have reported the matter to the police and an initial investigation has been lodged in the case. The police is monitoring the CCTV footage, however, no arrests have been made so far in the case. Also, there is no official statement from the school authorities in the matter so far.

The parents suspected of the incident when their daughter returned home on the first day of her new school, they noticed that the girl wasn’t wearing undergarments and also there was blood in her private parts. According to media reports, victim’s father has said, “It was her first day at the school on Wednesday. She went to the school and we wanted to meet her at the school, but we weren’t allowed to do so. While changing her clothes after she returned from school, my wife noticed blood on her private parts and she was not wearing undergarments.”

Also Read: Appalling! Infant girl raped, killed in Indore

Interfering in the matter, Chhattisgarh child rights body has said that a team will be constituted to investigate the matter. Meanwhile, the child rights body has also spoken to the girl and a woman worker at the school. Speaking about the incident, Prabha Dubey, President of Child Rights Commission said, “The girl is saying that a ‘bhaiyya’ had allegedly molested her. The peon of the school said she threw away the child’s underwear after she passed urine in it.”

Reports also say that the girl told her parents she could not tell the teacher about the incident as she was not present. A police investigation is underway in the case.

Also Read: IAF authorities book officer for molesting 19-year-old woman in Pune’s Lohegoan

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App