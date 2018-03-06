75% of the newly elected Member of Legislative Assembly of Nagaland owns assets that worth crores. Of the 2 MLA’s with criminal cases registered against them, one is from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the other from the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). Earlier in 2013, the number was at 61% when 36 out of 59 MLAs were found crorepatis.

Of the 2 MLA’s with criminal cases registered against them, one is from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the other from the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). As per the report from Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), 6 MLA’s have not disclosed the source of their income. Nagaland has also failed to give a woman MLA. The ADR report reads, “The average of assets per MLA in the Nagaland 2018 assembly elections is Rs 5.16 crore. In 2013, the average assets of the MLAs analyzed were Rs 3.18 crore.”

The average assets of 27 NPF MLA stand near Rs 4.41 crore each, 17 NDPP MLA’s have average assets worth Rs 7.52 crore each, 12 BJP MLA’s have assets of Rs 3.68 crore each and 2 NPP MLA’s have assets that worth Rs 1.37 crore each. As per the report, the list of richest MLA’s includes Neiiphiu Rio and K Tokugha Sukhalu from NDPP with assets worth Rs 36 crore and 17 crores. While Yitachu from the NPF with over Rs 17 crore assets. The NDPP leader Toshi Wungtung was at the bottom of the list with assets that valued Rs 9 lakh.

