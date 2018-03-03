In a good news for over 8.7 lakh employees and pensioners, the Gujarat government has announced that it will implement the benefits of arrears from March under 7th Pay Commission. The state government will spend a total of 3,279 crores to implement the arrears. In the similar move, Odisha government had already announced that it will implement the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission for PSU employees. However, the Central government has denied that media reports of increasing the minimum pay from Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,000.

Gujarat government has announced that it will implement the benefits arrears for government employees and pensioners under the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. The decision by Gujarat government will benefit over 8.7 lakh public sector employees and pensioners. Talking about the development, Gujarat deputy chief minister and finance minister Nitin Patel said the state government will spend a total of Rs 3,279 crore to implement the arrears. The arrears will be distributed from March month in three monthly instalments under 7th Pay Commission.

In the same move like this, Odisha government had already announced that it will implement the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission for PSU employees. It was like a Holi bonanza for over 8 lakh Odisha government employees and pensioners. Odisha’s Chief Minister had already issued directions to the various departments of state government to implement the 7th Pay Commission benefits from January 1, 2016. Central and state governments have already started releasing funds for employees and pensioners. But, the central government dismissed the media reports that it would raise the minimum pay from Rs 26,000 from Rs 18,000 under the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission.

Two years back in June, the Central government had approved the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission. Since 7th Pay commission had submitted its report to the government, Central government employees are urging the government to raise minimum salary from Rs 18000 to Rs 26000. The Central government has cited that increase in minimum salary increase will add the financial burden on government.

One of the officials of Finance Ministry said, “If Govt hike minimum pays for employees, the central government will face the financial burden. That’s why the government is not accepting employees longstanding demand.” A day after presenting the Union Budget 2018-19 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said that Govt is considering employees demands. Even if the minimum payment will increase, central government employees who get salaries from pay matrix level 1 to 5 will only get the benefit of it.

