In the wake of massive outraged triggered after the rape of an 8-year-old nomadic girl from Bakerwal community in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua region, a rape incident occurred in Indore's Rajwada Fort on Friday morning when an infant girl was sleeping next to her parents. According to the scanned CCTV camera fotage by police The accused was spotted carrying the victim of his shoulder and also killed her after raping her.

An 8-month-old girl, who was sleeping next to her parents in Indore’s Rajwada Fort was raped in an empty basement on Friday morning, April 20. The accused was spotted on CCTV camera carrying the victim of his shoulder, he also killed her after raping her. The incident took place when the child’s parents balloon sellers were sleeping on the road outside Rajwada Fort. The infant’s body was found hours later by a shopkeeper who had gone to the basement to open his shop. According to the police, the accused, 21-year-old Sunil Bheel was also sleeping next to the family.

The police scanned the CCTV camera in order to fetch clues, which lead them to the accused. The deputy inspector-general of police of Indore, HC Misra, said,”The body of the infant was recovered from the basement of a commercial building. The accused had kidnapped her early today morning when she was asleep with her parents outside the Rajwada Fort”. The child had injuries on her private body parts and her head, Misra added.

Earlier this week, in Uttar Pradesh’s, a 9-year-old was allegedly raped before being strangulated, while she was out with her family to attend a family wedding. The rape and murder incident follows a saddening pattern despite the country’s recent massive outrage over the gangrape and murder of an 8-year-old girl nomadic girl from Gujjar Muslim, Bakerwal community in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua region. any parts of the country witnessed massive protests against the recent rape cases which took place in Kathu, Surat and Unnao. Protests were held in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chandigarh among others.

