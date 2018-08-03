Just after the revelation of Bihar shelter home case, an 8-month-old pregnant woman was allegedly gang-raped by 8 men in Maharashtra's Sangli district Tuesday, on July 31. The incident took place when the 20-year-woman along with her husband went to a hotel for a job.

After Bihar home shelter case, an 8-months pregnant woman from Satara district, Maharashtra was allegedly gang-raped by 8 men in Sangli on Tuesday, July 31, the police said. The incident took place when the 20-year-woman along with her husband went to a hotel for a job, it was later when she was robbed and raped by a waiter and by his friends, while her husband was thrashed, the police added.

A report according to NDTV said that one of the accused, Mukund Mane, had called woman’s husband to Turchi Phata saying he knew somebody who would be willing to take the job and had also asked him to get Rs. 20,000 for advance payment. An FIR has been registered against the accused and a probe is underway.

When the couple reached the place, Mane started flogging them with pipes and sticks and also robbed them. Later on, they tied the woman’s husband and locked him inside his vehicle and allegedly gang-raped the woman.

The incident comes after over 30 minor girls were reportedly raped in a home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. The head of the NGO Brajesh Thakur has been into custody.

Following the incident, the NGO running the shelter home in the district was blacklisted and the girls residing there were shifted to other houses in Patna and Madhubani.

