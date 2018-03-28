Influence of a television crime show, An 8-year-old girl hung herself allegedly by mistake at her friend's home in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur on Tuesday night, March 27. The deceased climbed on a bucket, put a dupatta around her neck and hung herself, said the police officer.

In an unprecedented tragic incident, an 8-year-old girl hung herself allegedly by mistake at her friend’s home in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur on Tuesday night, March 27. Her friends did not alert anyone out of fear, the police claimed. The children tried to copy a hanging scene they saw on a television show, a popular crime show. When her friends realised that the young girl was possibly dead, they ran away from the site out of fear.

The girl was upset when she left her house to play at her neighbour’s house, claimed a police officer investigating the tragedy. The children tried to copy the hanging scene which was being shown on the Tv show. The deceased climbed on a bucket, put a dupatta around her neck and hung herself, said the police officer. “This is a very unfortunate incident,” the officer added.

This is the 2nd child suicide incident reported since yesterday. On Monday, March 26, a 13-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Powai, Mumbai. Her parents claimed that the girl was angry after she was scolded by a teacher for allegedly cheating during an examination. Police said that the girl hung herself from the ceiling of her own house in Powai on Monday evening after returning from school in Kurla.

