After a speeding car rams into a Bihar's Muzaffarpur school building, 9 children were killed and 24 others injured. Following the incident, the injured's have been admitted to city's SKMC hospital for treatment. Police have started its investigation to nab the bolero driver. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced 4 lakh each as extra-gratia to the families of the victim.

In a shocking incident that happened in Muzaffarpur, Bihar 9 students were killed and 24 others injured after a speeding car rammed into a school building. Following the incident, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced Rs 4 lakh each as extra-gratia to the families of the victim. The shocking incident took place on Saturday afternoon at around 1PM in Muzaffarpur’s Jhanjna. Talking about the incident, local Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Muna Yadav citing witnesses said, “The Bolero driver was drunk and lost control over the car and crushed the children badly.”

Following the incident, the injured children were admitted to the SKMC hospital for immediate treatment. SSP Vivek Kumar has said the police has started its investigation and the Bolero driver who ran away after the incident is being searched by the police and would be arrested soon. After finding about the incident, families of the victims reached the hospital. Manager of the SKMC hospital said all the injured were being treated and condition of the 4 injured children is serious. They have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital and doctors are trying their best to save the seriously injured.

Also Read: We don’t oppose President Ram Nath Kovind but we do oppose ‘sanghi’ mindset: AMU student Union Secretary

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces Rs 4 Lakh each as ex-gratia to the families of the deceased where 9 students were killed & 24 were injured after a vehicle rammed into a school building in #Bihar's Muzaffarpur. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/iHw8ScnLpr — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2018

Nearly three weeks ago, 4 people were killed and one critically injured after a passenger train ran over 5 people while they were crossing the railway track in Bihar’s Siwan district in the early hours of the morning. The incident took place between Siwan and Amroli stations in the Siwan-Thawe section of Varanasi division of North-Eastern Railways, Indian Railway Public Relation Officer said. However, he did not comment on the cause of the accident.

On January 30, in a similar incident, one person was killed when his tractor trolley was hit by Assam-bound Rajdhani Express at an unmanned railway crossing in Bihar’s Samastipur. While the tractor was crossing the railway track near Vidyapatidham station, the trolley attached to it got stuck on the track and was flipped several metres away after he was hit by the train. The 55-year-old driver Lakhan Rai, who was seriously injured in the accident later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Also Read: Mysterious metal device with Chinese text found in Arunachal Pradesh; authorities concerned

Also Read: Groom, grandmother killed after wedding gift explodes in Odisha; bride critically injured

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App