Haryana's Rohtak witnessed a shocking incident on Sunday when a decomposed body of 9-year-old with a hand missing was pulled out of a drain in Titholi village. The police alleged that the girl could have been murdered and her body was disposed of in the canal. A case has been registered against the unknown persons.

The body of the girl has been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered against the unknown man

At a time when people across the country are protesting against the rising number of rape and murder cases, a decomposed body of a 9-year-old girl stuffed in a green bag was pulled out of a drain in Haryana’s Rohtak. The hand of the girl was also missing, police said. Reports said that the girl must have died at least 5 days ago. According to police, the young girl could have been murdered and then her body was disposed in a canal.

According to a police officer, the body of the girl has been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered against the unknown persons. The police is also trying to establish the identity of the girl. Reports said that the villagers informed the police about a suspicious-looking bag in a drain in Titholi village. After the police brought it out, they discovered a dead body of a girl with a hand missing. “When we brought it out, we were shocked to find the body of a girl. She could be nine or 10. It looks like her hand was attacked by an animal. We are waiting for the autopsy report,” a leading news agency quoted Devi Singh as saying.

In another such incident, Surat police on Saturday found a dead body of an 11-year-old girl with hundreds of injuries, including some on private parts. Sources have reported that the girl possibly tortured for at least 7 days before she was choked to the death. The deceased had many injuries on her body which are possibly 7 to 8 days old. The local police registered the case taken the body into the custody for further investigation.

On April 15, the protestors in Delhi and Mumbai expressed their outrage over the gangrape and murder of an 8-year-old girl belonging to a nomadic Bakerwal community in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua in Rasana forest.

