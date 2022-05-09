In one of its biggest finds yet, the Indus Valley site Rakhi Garhi ASI uncovered a 5000-year-old jewellery workshop in Rakhi Garhi, Haryana.

With the excavation of a 5000-year-old jewellery-making factory, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which has been working in Rakhi Garhi, Haryana, for the past 32 years, has produced one of its most significant findings yet.

Rakhi Garhi is a village in Haryana’s Hisar district and one of the oldest Indus Valley Civilisation archaeological sites.

The discovery of the structure of some dwellings, a kitchen complex, and a 5000-year-old jewelry-making factory indicates that the site was once a very major commercial centre.

Copper and gold jewellery that had been concealed for thousands of years were also discovered.

Graveyards have been discovered in the excavation sites at Sinauli in Uttar Pradesh, which gained attention for its Bronze Age solid-disk wheel carts discovered in 2018, which were interpreted by some as horse-pulled “chariots.” Archaeologists say the graveyards show that the civilisation believed in life after death.

In the previous two months, ASI has made many findings in Rakhi Garhi, indicating that the civilisation is slowly heading toward maturity.

There were also thousands of earthen jars, royal seals, and children’s toys discovered.