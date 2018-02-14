On Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) completed 3 years ruling the National Capital Territory Delhi. 4 years ago, the newly stepped in party AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) got a huge mandate and formed the government. In 2012, Delhi government formed the government with the support of Congress which last longs only for 49 days. Party with the motto to serve the people of Delhi, made a strong come back in 2015 Delhi assembly elections and won 67 seats out 70. The Aam Aadmi Party was founded by the protesters and came out of a revolution and Anna movement (Anna andolan) against corruption.
Senior leaders like Prashant Bhushan, Yogendra Yadav joined hands with Arvind Kejriwal to form a new political party at the beginning but resigned after some time due to internal problems and issues. Completing 3 years is a milestone for the Arvind Kejriwal government. Delhi government has faced many hurdles in the 3-year tenure and most problems with Lt. Governor were highlighted.
We have listed down 10 facts about Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal Government in last 3 years:
- This is the second time that Arvind Kejriwal is running the government in Delhi, his first tenure was for 49 days only, which was supported by Congress.
- Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had many issues with former Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung and series continued with Governor Anil Baijal.
- Many times Delhi government alleged Central Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating problems for development in Delhi.
- A CBI raid was also conducted on Aam Aadmi Party ministers, but they found nothing says Chief Minister.
- Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also added that our phone calls were tapped, we were always the victim of dirty politics.
- On many occasion, Aap supremo alleged Bharatiya Janta Party for stopping them to work for the development of Delhi.
- CM of Delhi reported that government is continuously working for the betterment of middle class and people below poverty line.
- The latest blow for the government was the disqualification of 20 MLA who were accused in the case for taking Profit of office. The Delhi government has filed the case against it, which still pending.
- Arvind Kejriwal Governments biggest achievements are to provide water for free (20,000 liters) and electricity at with 50% discount.
- Government has also worked for basic education and refurbished 8000 classrooms in Delhi Government schools.