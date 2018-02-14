On Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) completed 3 years in Delhi. Party with the motto to serve the people of Delhi, won 67 seats out 70 during Delhi assembly elections 2015. The Aam Aadmi Party was founded by the protesters and came out of a revolution and Anna movement (Anna Andolan) against corruption. We have noted down 10 facts and achievements about Arvind Kejriwal government during last 3 years.

On Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) completed 3 years ruling the National Capital Territory Delhi. 4 years ago, the newly stepped in party AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) got a huge mandate and formed the government. In 2012, Delhi government formed the government with the support of Congress which last longs only for 49 days. Party with the motto to serve the people of Delhi, made a strong come back in 2015 Delhi assembly elections and won 67 seats out 70. The Aam Aadmi Party was founded by the protesters and came out of a revolution and Anna movement (Anna andolan) against corruption.

Senior leaders like Prashant Bhushan, Yogendra Yadav joined hands with Arvind Kejriwal to form a new political party at the beginning but resigned after some time due to internal problems and issues. Completing 3 years is a milestone for the Arvind Kejriwal government. Delhi government has faced many hurdles in the 3-year tenure and most problems with Lt. Governor were highlighted.

We have listed down 10 facts about Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal Government in last 3 years: