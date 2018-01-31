Delhi University Students' Union has come under fire after its joint secretary Uma Shankar failed to qualify any of his college exams. Shankar, who is a member of ABVP and student of Moti Lal Nehru College, flunked the exams of every subject that he was supposed to sit in. Now, removal from the joint secretary post looms over Shankar's head.

In what could be seen as a dent to the credibility of current Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU), its joint secretary Uma Shankar has failed to pass his first semester exams. If everything happens according to the standard procedure now, Shankar, representative of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), would be thrown out of the student leadership. Reportedly, the DUSU joint secretary, who is a student of Bachelor of Arts in Sanskrit, did not appear in any of his exams resulting in his inevitable failure.

When the Delhi University results were announced on Sunday evening, it came as an absolute shocker to DUSU and to those who look up to it. Uma Shankar, who is third in command in DUSU, failed to qualify a single examination. As per the reports received, the student of Moti Lal Nehru College (morning) flunked the exams of every subject that he was supposed to sit in. Uma Shankar had not appeared in Hindi Cinema, Classical Sanskrit Literature, Critical Survey of Sanskrit Literature and Environmental Science during the semester exams that were conducted in November-December of last year.

The report card of the ABVP member shows him absent in the subjects. After the shambolic failure, he will not just be repeating his academic year but the removal from the joint secretary post also looms over Shankar’s head now. Reacting to this, the leadership of DUSU has said that earlier the secretary of the union, Mahamedha Naagar, was also detained on the grounds of short attendance. Akshay Lakra, president of NSUI, said, “Mahamedha’s detention makes it de facto to get her enrollment as a student cancelled as per rules. Uma’s results show negligence on his part as a student who did not appear for his exams.”

After the news of Uma Shankar’s failure surfaced, users across social media have been cooking up all kind of stories. One in particular is of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also started his political career as a young member of ABVP. The users have been jokingly saying that Uma Shankar is on course of becoming another big leader of the country as he is following in the footsteps of the Bharatiya Janta Party supremo, who also allegedly flunked his graduation exams while he was part of the ABVP.