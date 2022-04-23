All three temples razed in Rajgarh during the anti-encroachment drive will be rebuilt, according to the district administration in Rajasthan's Alwar.

Three temples and a few stores in Rajasthan’s Alwar district were demolished early this week on Sunday and Monday, officials said, as part of an anti-encroachment drive to widen a road in Rajgarh town.

The BJP and the ruling Congress have swapped accusations about the temples being demolished. While Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia blamed the demolition on the Congress, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra claimed the demolition was the result of a decision by the city’s administration, which is led by the saffron party.

The Congress has filed a charge against a BJP leader for temple demolition.