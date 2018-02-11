Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has reiterated that board exams should be made easier, after the 10 lakh students skipped the class 10 and 12 board exams in recent days. Adityanath urged the students to read recently launched PM Narendra Modi's Exam Warrior book to handle the exams stress. He said we are closely monitoring the situation and it is necessary to think how exams could be simplified further to stop the dipping numbers of students participating in exams.

After the 10 lakh students skipped class 10 and 12 board exams in last 4 days, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has come out in support of easier examination to keep away the fear of exams among students. Massive dip in the appearance of students in class 10 and 12 board exams came after the government took necessary steps to crack down on cheating and the education mafia that encourages the use of unfair means during the exams.

Speaking on the matter at the book launch of PM Modi’s Exam Warrior in Hindi version, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, ” When we said let’s conduct a cheating-free exam (then) 10 lakhs students dropped out. This is the figure until now. I don’t know what will happen in future”. Adityanath urged the students to read the Narendra Modi’s recently launched Exam Warrior book to tackle the exams successfully. The Chief Minister said we are closely monitoring the situation and it is necessary to think how exams could be simplified further to stop the dipping numbers of students participating in exams.

Reports suggested that this is the highest number of student dropout recorded since 2016 in UP Board’s history. Out of total 66 lakh students, who were registered for appearing at the UP board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12, at least 5 lakh students left the examinations in first two days while others tailed them, just two days later making it the highest drop out of around 10 lakh students in just 4 days from UP Board exams.

Adityanath compared the situation with the Kanwadh yatra from Ghaziabad-Haridwar in which, he took necessary steps after which 4 crore people took part last year. Praising his government, Uttar Pradesh CM claimed that nearly 6 lakh youths had enrolled under the skill development programme in the last 10 months. Out of which, 2.5 lakhs youth cleared the tests and 1.4 lakh got placed and earning up to 40,000 sitting in their villages.

Earlier, in 2016 over 6.4 lakh students skipped the exams. The following drop outcomes after the Uttar Pradesh ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had vowed to abolish all unfair practices from exams. Talking to TOI, UPSEB secretary Neena Srivastava said that reasons behind such a high dropout rate could be steps taken by the BJP government to crack down on education mafia that is known to facilitate mass copying. The following dropouts mainly consist of students who have failed in previous years and were promised ‘sure pass’ by several education mafias.