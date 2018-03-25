A day after issuing an apology, Delhi police have suspended 2 officials including a woman for mishandling a female photojournalist covering the protest by JNU students. The protest was organised by JNUTU demanding suspension of professor Atul Johri who has been accused of sexual harassment. On Thursday, 9 female students of JNU filed a complaint against the professor Johri with the Delhi police alleging sexual harassment with them.

Taking a stern action, Delhi police on Sunday suspended one woman constable and male head constable for mishandling a photo journalist’s camera during crowd control in a protest of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students on March. Delhi police have also said that further vigilance enquiry into the matter is underway. The suspension of 2 police officials has come a day after Delhi police issued an apology to the media for the brutality and manhandling journalists who were covering the JNU protest.

On the same day, National Commission for Women (NCW) ordered a probe after the media outcry and brutality videos of Delhi police gone viral on the internet. To further investigate the matter, NCW had also sent a team to meet police officials in relation to the manhandling with the female photojournalist. To clear its stand, Delhi police Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the presser said, “Police used water cannons to disperse protesters who were trying to break barricades. Police used water cannons to disperse protesters who were trying to break barricades. Lady constable wasn’t aware the woman is a photojournalist.

It was a misunderstanding & unfortunate. We will inquire into the matter.” In its earlier statement, police said that journalist was on the wrong side of the barricade. However, the victim journalist refuted the police claim and said that her camera was snatched away by police at the protest spot. The incident took place on Friday when Students and Teacher’s Association of JNU (JNUTU) were protesting and taking out a march in demand to suspend Professor Atul Johri who has been accused of sexual harassment.

On Thursday, 9 female students of JNU filed a complaint against the professor Johri with the Delhi police alleging sexual harassment with them. Protesters also demanded the removal of coordinators and heads for not complying with JNU’s new attendance law. However, on Wednesday Delhi’s Patiala House court granted bail to professor Johri in the JNU sexual harassment case.

