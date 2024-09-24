After Ghaziabad Scandal, Karol Bagh Juice Seller Under Fire

Just days after a shocking incident in Ghaziabad involving a juice vendor allegedly mixing urine with juice, another troubling event has unfolded in the Karol Bagh area of Delhi.

Just days after a shocking incident in Ghaziabad involving a juice vendor allegedly mixing urine with juice, another troubling event has unfolded in the Karol Bagh area of Delhi. A juice seller was reportedly assaulted on suspicion of mixing colored water with his product.

Police Response

Authorities received information around 10:30 AM at the Rajender Nagar police station regarding the sale of juice that may have been adulterated with color. The investigation officer (IO) promptly visited the location on Shankar Road. Upon preliminary examination, some suspicious substances were discovered at the shop.

To ensure public safety, the IO called in a Food Safety Inspector, who collected samples for further analysis. Legal action will be initiated based on the findings of the inspector’s report.

Details of the Incident

At the shop, two individuals were present: Ayub Khan and Rahul. According to officials, Ayub Khan’s medical legal case (MLC) is currently in process. The police have stated that further action will be taken based on the MLC and the statements gathered during the investigation.

ALSO READ: Devotee Finds Tobacco In Tirupati Laddu, TTD Denies Contamination Claims