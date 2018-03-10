In yet another shocking incident, 37 inmates have been tested found tested HIV positive in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut and Ghaziabad jails. The matter has been reported weeks after 24 inmates were tested positive for HIV in Gorakhpur district jail. The prisoners were detected HIV positive after a medical health check-up camp organised at both jails.Three days ago, NHRC issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government chief secretary and inspector general (prisons) seeking detailed report within 6 weeks into the matter.

Weeks after 24 inmates were tested positive for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in Gorakhpur district jail, at least 37 prisoners have been found HIV positive in two jails in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut and Ghaziabad. Out of total prisoners who have tested HIV positive comprise undertrials and convicts including a woman. The shocking incident came to light after a regular health check-up camp was organised in Ghaziabad’s Dasna Jail, where 27 prisoners were found HIV positive including a woman. Also, Chowdhary Charan Singh District jail found 10 inmates HIV positive. Talking about the matter, Ghaziabad Chief Medical Officer (CMO) NK Gupta said that 27 HIV infected prisoners are being treated by the disease specialists and free medicine are also provided.

He added that jail officials regularly organises health check-ups in the jail for better health of the inmates. Various measures have been taken by the jail administration after the incident reported in jail. For their treatment within the jail premises, jail officials have detached HIV infected prisoners from others. Reports of incidents like this have raised questions on the jail administrations across Uttar Pradesh. Taking cognisance of the matter, three days ago, National Human Rights Commission issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government chief secretary and inspector general (prisons) seeking detailed report within 6 weeks.

Jail authorities have been asked to investigate the matter as many prisoners are getting infected with HIV. Many undertrials inmates have been tested positive in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Meerut and Ghaziabad jails. While denying accusations, Uttar Pradesh government health department has said that majority of prisoners were already infected HIV positive. The health department has organised regular health check-up camps in about 70 jails across the state. Earlier in an incident of medical negligence, 40 people in Unnao were tested HIV positive after a quack had allegedly used an infected needle to treat all the patients.

